FivePoint sells TPC Valencia to Arcis Golf

Arcis Golf, the nation’s second-largest owner and operator of golf facilities, acquired TPC Valencia from FivePoint, officials announced Tuesday.

TPC Valencia, which opened in 2003, was designed by PGA TOUR Design Services, in consultation with two-time major champion Mark O’Meara, according to an Arcis news release.

The par-72 course stretches 7,218 yards at championship length with a routing that offers sweeping valley views, complemented by an adjacent majestic oak preserve and large greens.

“We are proud of our role in bringing this great golf club to our community,” said Don Kimball FivePoint’s local community president. “TPC Valencia has established its position among prominent private clubs across Southern California and has elevated the quality of life here in Valencia and the Santa Clarita Valley. We thank the members and the entire community for its support over the past 15 years. We are confident these member relationships and great memories will continue to grow under the new ownership.”

Arcis Golf’s footprint in the Santa Clarita Valley now includes both this facility and Valencia Country Club, the venerable Robert Trent Jones, Sr. design, which the company also owns. The two clubs are literally “across the street” from one another along Interstate 5. This burgeoning market includes several affluent communities throughout the valley and 21,500 future homes in nearby Newhall Ranch.

Dallas-based Arcis Golf has expanded its portfolio of owned and operated clubs to include over 60 private, resort, and daily-fee club clubs throughout the country, according to company officials.

During the past three years, Arcis Golf has invested more than $60 million in upgrades, amenities, personnel, training, and systems to maximize the growth and future success of its unique collection of clubs.

Arcis Golf ranked No. 2 in “Travel & Hospitality” and No. 171 overall on the 2017 Inc. 500 list recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in America, according to an Arcis news release.

The company plans significant capital reinvestment in both golf courses and clubs, as well as enhanced service levels, a robust travel reciprocity program, amenities, and programming to further broaden the appeal for members and guests. Upon completion, the club will be rebranded as part of a multi-club lifestyle amenity to the community.

“We are excited to add this facility to our growing collection of one-of-a-kind lifestyle properties,” said Blake Walker, founder and CEO of Arcis Golf. “This club fits perfectly with our strategy of owning and operating exceptional golf clubs and enhances our ability to deliver differentiated experiences to our members and guests within the greater Los Angeles region.”

