Foothill League coaches predict the College Football National Championship

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

The College Football Playoff National Championship kicks off on Monday and everyone has a solid prediction as to who will win – including all six of the Foothill League football coaches.

No. 4 Alabama will take on No. 3 Georgia at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. in an all-SEC matchup. The Crimson Tide is coming off a dominant 24-6 win over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl and the Bulldogs earning a 54-48 overtime victory over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl.

The National Championship will be televised on ESPN at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8.

Here’s how the Foothill League coaches think the game will go down:

Rich Gutierrez, Canyon

I was hoping for Oklahoma, but have to roll with Bama! They’re a machine!

Dan Kelley, Golden Valley

Alabama. (They have) speed, size, size, size and experience.

Mike Herrington, Hart

The favorite is Alabama. I think they’re hungry to win it again since they got beat out by Clemson last year.

But to be honest, I am rooting hard for Georgia because I like the underdog.

Jason Bornn, Saugus

Bama…Roll Tide.

Larry Muir, Valencia

Roll Tide. Saban is just really, really good and has really good players.

Chris Varner, West Ranch

I want Georgia to win, but it’s tough to ever bet against Nick Saban and Alabama. I think Georgia can beat them, but I don’t think they will.