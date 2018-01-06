Foothill League coaches predict the College Football National Championship
By Haley Sawyer
The College Football Playoff National Championship kicks off on Monday and everyone has a solid prediction as to who will win – including all six of the Foothill League football coaches.
No. 4 Alabama will take on No. 3 Georgia at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. in an all-SEC matchup. The Crimson Tide is coming off a dominant 24-6 win over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl and the Bulldogs earning a 54-48 overtime victory over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl.
The National Championship will be televised on ESPN at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8.
Here’s how the Foothill League coaches think the game will go down:
Rich Gutierrez, Canyon
I was hoping for Oklahoma, but have to roll with Bama! They’re a machine!
Dan Kelley, Golden Valley
Alabama. (They have) speed, size, size, size and experience.
Mike Herrington, Hart
The favorite is Alabama. I think they’re hungry to win it again since they got beat out by Clemson last year.
But to be honest, I am rooting hard for Georgia because I like the underdog.
Jason Bornn, Saugus
Bama…Roll Tide.
Larry Muir, Valencia
Roll Tide. Saban is just really, really good and has really good players.
Chris Varner, West Ranch
I want Georgia to win, but it’s tough to ever bet against Nick Saban and Alabama. I think Georgia can beat them, but I don’t think they will.
