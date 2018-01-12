Foothill League girls basketball roundup: Valencia with decisive win over Hart

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 10 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Valencia beat Hart 75-52 at Hart on Friday.

Tiana Beale led the Vikings with 17 points. Chyanne Pagkalinawan followed with 13 points and six assists. Nicole Weatherman had 15 points, Skylar Ingram had eight points and eight rebounds and Chidinma Ikonte scored seven points and pulled down six rebounds.

For Hart, Annie Christofferson had 17 points and five rebounds. Kaleigh Moss scored 10 points and had two steals, while Aly Kaneshiro chipped in nine points and nine rebounds.

Valencia, now 9-9 overall antid 2-0 in the Foothill League, next plays JW North at Chaminade at 5 p.m. tonight. Hart is 10-9 and 1-1 in league and takes on Canyon on Jan. 16.

Saugus 43, West Ranch 30

The Centurions (15-3, 1-1) were led by Libbie McMahan with 13 points. Eden Mackenzie scored 12 points and Osato Omeregie pulled down 10 boards.

Saugus hosts Golden Valley on Tuesday and the Wildcats (10-7, 0-2) host Valencia.

Canyon 70, Golden Valley 23

Rachel Bowers registered a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Cowboys (16-3, 2-0). Talia Taufaasau added 14 points, eight assists and five steals.

Selasi Mawugbe and Ellie Villavicencio each scored 10 points and Brooke Mitchell had eight.

Canyon hits the road to face Mater Dei tonight at Orangewood Academy and Golden Valley (10-6, 0-2) plays Poly tonight at home.