Hart Board to review district’s financial reports

By Christina Cox

Last update: 1 min ago

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board is expected to review a report detailing the district’s spending of developer fees for the construction and modernization of district facilities during its meeting Wednesday.

The report of the district’s annual and five-year reportable fees details how and what the district used developer funds for to accommodate new students during the 2016-17 fiscal year. These funds are used for various projects like remodeling buildings, adding additional classrooms or implementing new technology.

During the fiscal year, the district spent about $2.7 million on various projects.

Some of these included the Placentia Junior High School and Sierra Vista junior High School portables, the Sierra Vista kitchen expansion, the Bowman High School new classroom and office building, the district’s School Facilities Needs Analysis, an Academy of the Canyons building lease and the Castaic High School south access construction costs, among others.

The reportable fees ending fund balance, as of June 30, 2017, was about $9.5 million.

In the five-year report, the total cost of all incomplete projects in the district is $18.5 million. Of this cost, $16.5 million is funded through reportable fees and the district’s reserve for capital projects.

Curriculum Development Specialists

The Governing Board is also expected to approve of a Memorandum of Understanding with Hart District Teachers Association to create two new positions in the district.

With this agreement, the district is expected to create a new certificated position called a Curriculum Development Specialist that will provide additional support to teachers through new curriculum development and implementation.

The roles are expected to be filled the district’s two Teachers on Special Assignment (TOSA), one in math and one in science, who will be reassigned the position, according to the agenda item.

The specialists are expected to hold these roles from Jan. 1 to June 29 plus an additional 11 days during the remainder of the school year.

Additional Agenda Items:

Appoint a Director of Fiscal Services

Hear an update about the district’s progress toward its Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) goals

Hear an update about the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) rollout for students in seventh, eighth and ninth grade

Hear initial bargaining proposals from the Hart District Teachers Association and the Hart district for the 2017-18 School Year

Approve of resolution to name Chief Financial Officer Ralph Peschek as a voting representative and Director of Food Service Cynthia Rabinovitch as an alternate representative on the Partners in Nutrition Cooperative (PINCO)

Approve of a salary study recommendation for the Director of Maintenance & Operations

Approve of Capturing Kids Hearts Training agreement for a two-day in the program’s “Process Champions” that models student engagement

Approve of Capturing Kids Hearts agreement to train remaining faculty and staff on the positive school climate and student engagement program

Approve of Change Order No.2 totaling $5,263 to Stay Green, Inc. for irrigation work at the Hart High School Infrastructure Project

Approve of Fee Amendment No.2 totaling $6,500 to Project McCarthy Inspection Services, Inc. for additional Division of the State Architect inspection work for the Placerita Junior High School New Classroom Addition

