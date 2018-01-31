Higher Vision Church in Valencia to Host GRAMMY Winner Matt Maher

On Monday, February 12 at 7 p.m. eight-time GRAMMY award nominated singer/songwriter, Matt Maher, is making a tour stop in Santa Clarita as part of his nationwide Echoes of Worship Tour. Hosted in conjunction with Santa Clarita-based GLORY SCV – a Christian festival that draws 5,000+ people each year – he will be performing songs from his newest album, Echoes, at Higher Vision Church, 28776 The Old Road, Valencia.

As well as being one of the top played Christian radio artists, Matt Maher has been awarded a RIAA Gold award for “Lord, I Need You.” In 2013, he had the honor of performing “Lord, I Need You” for Pope Francis and a crowd of three million people for World Youth Day. Maher is no stranger to songs that connect to the heart of the human condition, having penned numerous No. 1 hits and performed around the world. He’s known for singles like, “Your Grace is Enough,” “Because He Lives (Again),” and “Rise Up.”

Echoes, the newest studio record from Matt Maher (Essential/Sony) is a collection of declarations in the midst of dealing with human suffering. After writing most of the songs for the record, Maher lost his father, and “Echoes” took on a whole new personal dimension for the artist. “Worship music paints with broad strokes for large groups of people that stem from intimate stories and experiences; the challenge, as a creator, is to somehow let the former come out of the latter.” In his own moment of loss, Maher found himself processing his grief from the truths and declarations in the new songs. “Jesus chose to respond to death by embracing it. By embracing it, He destroyed it. This record became, for me, my response to sin and suffering. I had to formulate my own echo. I had to decide if I was going to echo the message of the cross back to the world, or my own narrow view of suffering.”

VIP tickets and early entry tickets can be found at www.mattmahermusic.com/tour/.