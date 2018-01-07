House garage catches fire early Sunday morning

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: 6 hours ago

17 SHARES Share Tweet

Firefighters responded to a house fire on the 27000 block of Wellston Drive in Saugus on Sunday morning at around 3:30 a.m after flames and smoke were seen coming out of the garage.

While the fire was reported to have started in the garage, the heavy smoke reached the entire house causing further damage.

The owners of the home were out safely, according to witnesses, and no injuries were reported.

“Our investigators went out to try to see how the fire started,” said Supervisor Sims of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire was knocked down close to 45 minutes later, with the incident officially concluding at 8:03 a.m.

Fire officials were still assessing the damage at 11 a.m. on Sunday to further determine the cause.