Kulp leads Trinity boys soccer in win over SCVi

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

Trinity Classical Academy’s Nolan Kulp has moves.

Against SCVi on Thursday at Tesoro Sports Park, he pulled up to the front of the net, dribbled the ball in place to keep it out of reach of defenders, then casually tapped it in for his second goal of the afternoon.

It was the second of four goals that Kulp would notch in the Knights’ 8-0 win over the Stallions.

“It’s always nice to be able to help the team as much as I can,” Kulp said, “but I mean, it’s just helpful to get a good win like that, just really builds out whole team’s confidence and just get everybody involved.”

With steady pressure in the first half, Trinity (3-7 overall, 2-3 in Heritage League) cracked open the scoring in the 14th minute with a goal from Ben Wexler, who knocked in a rebound after SCVi goalkeeper Zach Zerillo made the initial save.

The Knights tallied another goal two minutes later when Kulp booted it from the top of the box. He followed up with another goal for a 3-0 as halftime approached.

“I think mostly what we tried to work on is first touch and when you’re up by a few goals, you can kind of work on those things,” said Trinity coach Dave Norton. “You don’t panic. It’s a little bit easier to stay in control, so I think that helped too.”

Kulp finished off a clean pass from Ricky Galan to open up the scoring in the second half.

Andrew Dever picked up two goals for himself in the following 15 minutes. Kulp scored on an open net, then Wexler netted one for himself on an open net.

The Stallions (0-2, 0-1) are in their first year as a program and take each game as a learning experience.

“I’m really just trying to build camaraderie at this point,” said coach Ken Erenberg. “Get the guys to respect each other. To learn how each other play. And that’s one of the big things. We had eight or nine chances to score today, but guys didn’t know where the other guy was going to be.”

Trinity, on the other hand, is using the win as a confidence-booster as they head into today’s game against Lancaster Baptist, which the school lost to 4-1 earlier in the season.

“We worked out a lot of kinks, especially defensively today,” Kulp said. “And last time we played Lancaster Baptist, it didn’t go as well as it could have, so I think it’ll really help if we can take what we did today and apply it to the next game.”