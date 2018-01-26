L.A. County warns residents of potential contractor scams (VIDEO)

Unlicensed contractors who seek to repair property damaged by a natural disaster face fines of up to $10,000, three years in jail or both. Contractors convicted of defrauding a property owner or tenant for repairs to a structure damaged by a natural disaster can be fined up to $25,000.
The Los Angeles County D.A’s Office also offered the following:
Hire licensed and insured contractors. Check a contractor’s license status with the Contractors State License Board athttp://cslb.ca.gov. Disaster victims may call the board’s hotline at (800) 962-1125.
Ask friends, relatives, neighbors and co-workers for contractor recommendations.
Ask contractors to provide references.
Don’t hire contractors who ask for the entire payment up front.
Have a knowledgeable friend, relative or attorney review the repair contract before signing it.
Unlicensed contractors who seek to repair property damaged by a natural disaster face fines of up to $10,000, three years in jail or both. Contractors convicted of defrauding a property owner or tenant for repairs to a structure damaged by a natural disaster can be fined up to $25,000.
The Los Angeles County D.A’s Office also offered the following:
Hire licensed and insured contractors. Check a contractor’s license status with the Contractors State License Board athttp://cslb.ca.gov. Disaster victims may call the board’s hotline at (800) 962-1125.
Ask friends, relatives, neighbors and co-workers for contractor recommendations.
Ask contractors to provide references.
Don’t hire contractors who ask for the entire payment up front.
Have a knowledgeable friend, relative or attorney review the repair contract before signing it.