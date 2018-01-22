Local roundup: SCCS boys hoops wins fourth straight
By Signal Staff
Last update: 11 hours ago
Prep boys basketball
SCCS 96, Palmdale Aerospace Academy 19
Freshman Noah Veluzat led SCCS with 19 points as it won its fourth game in a row and remained undefeated in Heritage League play.
Justin Collins was second on SCCS (10-9, 5-0 Heritage League) with 18 points while Caden Starr had 17 points and Kevin Stone 13 points.
SCCS is back in action at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Guidance Charter
Prep girls basketball
SCCS 43, Palmdale Aerospace 37
SCCS rebounded nicely after falling to Trinity Classical Academy on Friday as Gianna Pelletier led the Cardinals with 11 points.
Emily Bernards had 10 points while Aaronya Crosswhite chipped in eight points.
SCCS is set to host Delphi Academy at 6 p.m. on Thursday
Prep hockey
West Ranch 4, Damien 3
Ethan Wolthers had two goals for the Wildcats while Justin Badillo and Luke Boss collected goals as well.
