Local roundup: SCCS boys hoops wins fourth straight

By Signal Staff

Last update: 11 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Prep boys basketball

SCCS 96, Palmdale Aerospace Academy 19

Freshman Noah Veluzat led SCCS with 19 points as it won its fourth game in a row and remained undefeated in Heritage League play.

Justin Collins was second on SCCS (10-9, 5-0 Heritage League) with 18 points while Caden Starr had 17 points and Kevin Stone 13 points.

SCCS is back in action at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Guidance Charter

Prep girls basketball

SCCS 43, Palmdale Aerospace 37

SCCS rebounded nicely after falling to Trinity Classical Academy on Friday as Gianna Pelletier led the Cardinals with 11 points.

Emily Bernards had 10 points while Aaronya Crosswhite chipped in eight points.

SCCS is set to host Delphi Academy at 6 p.m. on Thursday

Prep hockey

West Ranch 4, Damien 3

Ethan Wolthers had two goals for the Wildcats while Justin Badillo and Luke Boss collected goals as well.

About the author View All Posts Signal Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.