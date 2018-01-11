Man arrested after allegedly pulling out gun, knife, at local restaurant

By Jim Holt

A local man faces weapons charges after he allegedly pulled a gun and a knife out inside a Canyon Country restaurant Wednesday.

Michael Lombardi, a 57-year-old man who works in security, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a firearm, shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“Early Wednesday morning around 1:50 a.m., (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s) deputies responded to a restaurant located on the 18200 block of Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country regarding an assault with a deadly weapon just occurred call,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.

“It was reported that there was a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect,” she said. “The suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and then a knife to the victim in a threatening manner.”.

“Deputies located the suspect, 57-year-old Michael Lombardi, down the street in a nearby parking lot and arrested him on felony assault with a deadly weapon charges,” Miller said.

