New, co-ed flag football program accepting new players and coaches

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 9 hours ago

Between his time at Canyon and West Ranch, Nash Suber has coached football for nearly 10 years in the Santa Clarita Valley.

He’s experienced the football culture in the area firsthand and knows the positive effects it has, but he still thinks there’s room for improvement.

Becoming the commissioner of the Santa Clarita Under the Lights flag football league, a program sponsored by Under Armour, seemed like the natural way to start making improvements.

“My goal was to change the culture of Santa Clarita when it comes to football,” Suber said. “I thought flag football was a good way to start. Parents can get involved and enjoy it and be coaches for us. I just felt it would be a good family experience.”

Under the Lights is a non-contact, co-ed flag football league for kids from kindergarten through eighth grade. There will be a seven-game season in addition to playoffs that features eight-player rosters that play games in a six-on-six format. There are no tryouts and no drafts.

“We would love girls to be involved as much as boys to be involved,” said Suber. “… The only outlet for the girls is cheerleading. (Or) if they’re trainers for the football team and they watch the boys play.”

Suber also is encouraging fathers and mothers to become coaches in the Under the Lights program. Parents will attend coaching clinics to sharpen their football knowledge and become the best coaches they can be.

“We just love to have parents involved, not just standing on the sidelines,” Suber said.

The season is set to begin in March, with games played at Central Park on Friday nights to better accommodate busy parent schedules. Championship games will take place in early May.

Parents of interested players or parents interested in coaching can visit uaflag.com for more information.

