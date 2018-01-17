Newcomers and Friends December Luncheon – MYSTERIOUS WORLD OF MAGIC

By Signal Contributor

By Gwen Halstead, Newhall Community Contributor

LaBak, The Magician, entertained Newcomers and Friends at their December luncheon at Sand Canyon Country Club. LaBak moved to California in 2015 and is a member of Academy of Magic Arts at the Magic Castle. So much magical holiday fun was had by all.

Newcomers and Friends is a social club open to all women in the Santa Clarita Valley who are new to the area or would like to meet new friends. With over 200 members and in their 32nd year, they enjoy monthly luncheons, and many activities including Book Clubs, Tea Ladies, Mahjongg, Bunco, Mexican Train Dominoes, Couples Gourmet, Bridge, trips, and many more.

Watch in the Signal Community Calendar on Thursdays for the Clubs “Coffee Corner” held the third Thursday of every month at local restaurants for those interested in learning about the Club for fun and friendships