Newhall man accused of holding machete to neck of relative
By Jim Holt
Last update: 37 mins ago
A Newhall man was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly holding a machete to the neck of a relative Tuesday evening.
Arnold Mendoza, 51, was arrested about 45 minutes after midnight Tuesday by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
“On Tuesday evening, there was reportedly a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said.
“Suspect Arnold Mendoza, a male Hispanic, 51, of Newhall allegedly held a machete to a relative’s neck in a threatening manner while at a Newhall residence,” she said.
jholt@signalscv.com
661-287-5527
On Twitter @jamesarthurholt
