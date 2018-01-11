Newhall man accused of holding machete to neck of relative

By Jim Holt

A Newhall man was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly holding a machete to the neck of a relative Tuesday evening.

Arnold Mendoza, 51, was arrested about 45 minutes after midnight Tuesday by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

“On Tuesday evening, there was reportedly a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said.

“Suspect Arnold Mendoza, a male Hispanic, 51, of Newhall allegedly held a machete to a relative’s neck in a threatening manner while at a Newhall residence,” she said.

