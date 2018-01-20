PHOTOS: Locals support Women’s Rally LA in the SCV

By Ryan Painter

Last update: 8 hours ago

Protesters hold their signs as they cross the crosswalk on Valenica Blvd. Over 60 people attended the rally, which aimed to stand in solidarity with the demonstration happening in Downtown on Saturday. Ryan Painter/The Signal.

Nearly 60 protesters, signs and blow horns in hand, gathered on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard early Saturday morning to stand in solidarity with the Women’s March in Downtown Los Angeles.

“We’re having a rally in unity and solidarity with the Women’s March,” said Revered Peter Farriday, a minister at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Santa Clarita. “We’re basically standing for the unity principles that the Women’s’ March has articulated about equal rights and equal protections under the law for the diverse groups of people who have historically been marginalized.”

Rabbi Michael Salonius holds his sign along McBean Parkway as part of a Women’s March protest on Saturday morning in Valencia. Ryan Painter/The Signal.
Judy Martin crosses Valencia Blvd. displaying her sign. Martin was among 60 other local residents who attended the rally on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Ryan Painter/The Signal.
Barbara Wamploe holds a sign on her heat at the Women’s March rally on the corner of McBean Pkwy and Valencia Blvd. on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Ryan Painter/The Signal.
A woman attempts to get support from passing drivers during a Women’s March rally in Valencia on Saturday morning. Ryan Painter/The Signal.
Women of all ages were on hand at the corner of Valencia Blvd. and McBean Pkwy to try to garner support from passing cars. Ryan Painter/The Signal.
  • Estaban1

    Santa Clarita has gone to the snowflakes.
    Get over it .
    Move on