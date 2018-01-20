PHOTOS: Locals support Women’s Rally LA in the SCV
By Ryan Painter
Nearly 60 protesters, signs and blow horns in hand, gathered on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard early Saturday morning to stand in solidarity with the Women’s March in Downtown Los Angeles.
“We’re having a rally in unity and solidarity with the Women’s March,” said Revered Peter Farriday, a minister at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Santa Clarita. “We’re basically standing for the unity principles that the Women’s’ March has articulated about equal rights and equal protections under the law for the diverse groups of people who have historically been marginalized.”
