Probation searches to continue throughout Santa Clarita area, deputies say

By Austin Dave

Last update: 3 hours ago

With a knock on the door, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are working to keep probationers on the right path by visiting and searching their homes, officials confirmed Monday.

All-in-all, six locations throughout Canyon Country were targeted, Deputy Luis Cabrera of the station’s Crime Prevention Unit said. Cabrera serves as the Zone 8 leader for Canyon Country, east of Sierra Highway.

Monday’s operation focused on drug and theft related offenders by visiting their registered addresses and executing procedural search-and-seizures, Cabrera explained.

As expected, probationers are not allowed to have narcotics, ammunitions or stolen property – typically against the law. If they do violate those conditions, they’re taken into custody and hauled off to jail.

And that’s the message sheriff’s officials want those not in compliance with the law to understand – you don’t know when or where the deputies are coming, but know that they’re coming.

“It’s a part of proactive policing,” Cabrera said. Like bowling alley bumpers, the operation works to keep the offenders in line and on the right side of the law.

The planned and randomly conducted procedure encourages men and women struggling to forge a new path to push forward, part ways with their past life and never look back.

“Most of them are complying,” Cabrera said. “This does remind them to stay in compliance.”

After all, for probationers, jail is just a door knock away if you don’t follow the law.

About the author View All Posts Austin Dave Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.

