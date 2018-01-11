Savannah Burrows to perform during concert thanking first responders

By Perry Smith

From entering buildings ablaze to detaining a dangerous threat, Santa Clarita’s first responders fight daily to keep our community safe.

To thank these heroes for their commitment to safety, security and service, The Signal and KHTS Radio are hosting a free concert and barbecue on Jan. 13 to thank them for their support.

The event will include food from Rattler’s Bar B Que and an hour-long performance from rising star Savannah Burrows.

“I’m most looking forward to honoring the first responders for all of their help aiding the victims and those affected by the SoCal fires,” Burrows said. “I’m excited to not only perform for them, but also to honor them and to have a good time with everybody. I’m really excited.”

This is not the first time Burrows used her talents to honor Santa Clarita’s first responders. In August 2016, the singer-songwriter sang the National Anthem during another First Responder Thank You Party at Central Park following the Sand Fire.

“I remember I got to sing the national anthem and there were a lot of first responders there and it was very emotional for me… knowing what they have to go through every day and knowing they have to sacrifice so much for their families and the Santa Clarita community,” Burrows said.

Now, Burrows plans to honor Santa Clarita’s first responders again with a concert that includes 10 of her original songs.

“I’ll be performing about an hour set list with all original music. I’ll have my whole band there,” Burrows said. “It’s going to be a wonderful evening with entertainment and free barbecue and a free concert.”

The free and family-friendly Santa Clarita Thank Our First Responders event will be held Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Canyon Theatre Guild.

A limited supply of tickets are available for this concert. For a chance to win a ticket, email events@signalscv.com.