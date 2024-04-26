Pay it Forward to host cornhole tournament fundraiser 

The Pay it Forward Collective is scheduled to host its first-ever cornhole tournament fundraiser on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lava Volleyball Club, aiming to raise money to help students excel in academics, sports and fine arts.

“We believe that every student deserves the opportunity to explore their talents and reach their full potential by providing financial assistance with aim to remove economic barriers that may hinder their progress,” said Joe Visconti, managing partner for the organization.

“We strive to ensure the students have the necessary resources to thrive,” he added. The new organization, which was started just this year, will be raising funds to support local programs that seem fit and need additional assistance.

“We’re reaching out to the community … really just trying to figure out the necessary ways and means of who we can help next,” said Visconti. Recently, the organization’s founding members wanted to be of service more locally after sponsoring USC football linebacker Mason Cobb.

“This is really where this whole thing kind of came up from,” Visconti said.

Cobb will be at the cornhole tournament greeting guests and participants. There will be auction items, tournament prizes, drinks and food.

Although the organization is in its early stages, “We’ve had a lot of people that really love the mission, love our mission statement and a lot of people really want to help,” Visconti said.

Those who wish to participate in the tournament can play as an individual for $40 or $60 per team.

Lava Volleyball Club is located at 28325 Constellation Road, Santa Clarita. For more information and to sign up for the tournament, go to givebutter.com/3yzfin.