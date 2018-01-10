Sulphur Springs District recognizes employees at Mint Canyon

By Christina Cox

Last update: 6 hours ago

Two employees at Mint Canyon Community School received a special goodie bag Tuesday when they were recognized for their exemplary efforts at the elementary school.

Mint Canyon Teacher Olivia Pateno and Office Staff Member Lisa McNerney were recognized by the Sulphur Springs Union School District and the California Credit Union for their work to benefit students on campus.

Tuesday’s recognition was the fifth time teachers and employees were recognized at one of the district’s nine school sites as part of a yearlong partnership with the California Credit Union.

“It’s just a little token to say thank you because we know it’s really hard what you do every day and our kids would not be doing what they’re doing without you,” Kawaguchi told district staff in October. “Classified and certificated we do it as a unit and we’re one family and one team, and we really appreciate everything that happens here at Sulphur.”

Each month Kawaguchi and Mariam Nasiry, school and community development coordinator at California Credit Union, visit a different school site during its Professional Development meeting to recognize two employees.

Principals at each school site select the two employees who each receive a $50 gift card, a certificate of recognition and a goodie-bag as a representation of the district’s appreciation.

