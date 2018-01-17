SUV flips upside down on I-5, no injuries

By Jim Holt

CHP officers at the scene of an SUV that flipped on I-5. No one was hurt. photo for The Signal, by Rick McClure.

An SUV flipped upside down on Interstate 5  may have looked bad to passing motorists but emergency response crews found no one trapped or injured in the incident.

Shortly before 1:20 p.m. Wednesday officers with the California Highway Patrol and firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on the northbound lanes of I-5, just south of Magic Mountain Parkway.

They found one white SUV upside down, with all of its occupants out of the vehicle.

“We had a report of possible persons trapped,” Fire Specialist Randall Wright.  “Nobody was trapped and nobody was taken to the hospital.:

jholt @signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

  • Chastity

    There’s sure to be more rollovers, collisions, chipped windows, and flat tires in SCV during the next couple years as a result of the very dangerous conditions Caltrans has created while repairing the I-5, that was allowed to deteriorate into 3rd world conditions. Unacceptable. Give us a shoulder! Longer on ramps! And more space next to concrete barriers! We need shoulder space to pullover where single lanes are created too. DUH!!