SUV flips upside down on I-5, no injuries

By Jim Holt

Last update: 5 hours ago

An SUV flipped upside down on Interstate 5 may have looked bad to passing motorists but emergency response crews found no one trapped or injured in the incident.

Shortly before 1:20 p.m. Wednesday officers with the California Highway Patrol and firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on the northbound lanes of I-5, just south of Magic Mountain Parkway.

They found one white SUV upside down, with all of its occupants out of the vehicle.

“We had a report of possible persons trapped,” Fire Specialist Randall Wright. “Nobody was trapped and nobody was taken to the hospital.:

