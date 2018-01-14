Two airlifted from Sierra Highway in motorcycle collision

By Ryan Painter

Last update: 2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Two victims were airlifted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital from a motorcycle versus motorcycle traffic collision on Sierra Highway shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, officials at the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed.

“It was two motorcycles,” said Supervisor Flores. “Two patients were both transported to the hospital.”

Flores was able to confirm that Copter 15 was on scene to airlift the victims to Henry Mayo.

Details concerning the extent of the victim’s injuries are not avaliable at this time, Flores said. She did, however, confirm that Henry Mayo staff is considering the victims to be “trauma patients.”

The collision took place at 4:16 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Rush Canyon Truck Trail in the Angeles National Forest. The spot of the collision was 7.5 miles up Sierra Highway from its intersection with Soledad Canyon Road.

The crash prompted a multi-agency response, during which time units from the Forest Service and Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived on scene.