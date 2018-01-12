U.S. Senate candidate to visit Newhall

By Andrew Clark

California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León will be in Santa Clarita from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday at Vincenzo’s Pizza in Newhall, 24504 1/2 Lyons Ave.

De León, running for U.S. Senate against fellow Democrat and longtime incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein, will be having a “community meet-and-greet,” according to campaign officials.

“I am running for U.S. Senate to bring my fight to protect the California Dream to Washington, D.C.,” he said in a statement. “That includes supporting clean, alternative energy sources to ensure jobs are created locally, securing the necessary funding for critical transportation projects in the Santa Clarita Valley and across the state, and protecting taxpayers.”

De León, who represents the Echo Park area of Los Angeles in the state Senate, said the tax reform package signed into law in December would negatively impact the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Congress’ latest tax reform plan happens to prevent residents from taking deductions for loss of personal property in a wildfire or an earthquake,” he said. “This overwhelmingly affects the taxpayers in the Santa Clarita Valley, an area uniquely prone to both of those incredibly destructive natural disasters. In Washington, I will work with anyone willing to make the necessary changes to this plan to ensure all California taxpayers are protected.”

De León and Feinstein are among the 21 officially declared candidates for the Senate seat, according to the Federal Election Commission. There are nine Democrats, six Republicans, three independents and three with minor political parties. Among the Republicans are businessman Donald Adams and veteran Stephen Schrader.