UPDATE: Keely Young Wins State Title of International Junior Miss California Junior Teen

Last update: 2 hours ago

Source: press release

Keely Young is a fourteen year old Santa Clarita teen who dreams big. On January 14, she earned the title of International Junior Miss California Junior Teen. Keely is the daughter of Rhi Farrell and Terry Young.

Keely has been involved in pageantry for three and half years and has worked hard towards obtaining a state title. After months of hard work and dedication, she took the stage with confidence and poise. Keely walked away with not only with the state title, but she also was recognized for her academic achievement. Keely is now set to represent our beautiful state of California at the international competition this summer in San Antonio, Texas.

Raised in Santa Clarita, she attends Rancho Pico Junior High School where she is on the school choir and honor society, as well as on the West Ranch Color guard team. When Keely grows up, she would like to attend Harvard University. Her desire is to study to be a defense attorney.

Keely’s platform as International Junior Miss California Junior Teen is “Hearts 4 the Homeless’ Pets”. This is a program Keely is in the process of putting together for her Girl Scout silver project and hopes to make it in to a non-profit. Hearts for the Homeless’ Pets is to be a resource guide for the homeless who have pets get the goods and services their furry family members need.

Keely is thankful to everyone for the support she has been given and for the support to come. She has a very busy and exciting year ahead of her and is looking forward to serving Santa Clarita and the state of California.

Fundraising activities are planned and she will spend time finding sponsorships, and volunteering her time around the community.

If you have an event that Keely could volunteer her time at, or want to sponsor or make a donation, contact her mother, Rhi at keelylyoung@gmail.com. To follow her journey, you can find her on Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/ijmcajrteen.

For more information about the pageant system, places check out their website, http://www.internationaljuniormiss.com.

Editor’s note: If you would like to read the previous story on Keely, please visit: https://signalscv.com/2017/10/local-teen-seeks-sponsorship/