Weapons stolen from FBI agent’s home in Castaic

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: 3 hours ago

69 SHARES Share Tweet

Weapons from an FBI agent’s home in Castaic were stolen on Friday night, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department.

The incident, which occurred around 9:30 p.m, prompted a crime broadcast shortly after to alert officials of the gun theft.

As of Saturday, no arrests were made and no suspects have been named. However, officials are “doing some fingerprint comparisons” from prints found at the scene of the crime that could lead to a possible suspect.

Investigators cannot yet confirm what kind, or how many, weapons were taken from the agent’s home.

“We’re still trying to ascertain what kind of weapons were there,” said Lt. Hahnlein of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “Because he had several weapons, several different safes, so were trying to figure out what’s going on,” he said.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.