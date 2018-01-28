Wires down, one transported after car collides with pole on Bouquet

By Ryan Painter

The Los Angeles County Fire Department transported one victim to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after a vehicle collided with a utility pole on a remote section Bouquet Canyon Road and left live electrical wires splayed across the ground, officials confirmed.

“(It was) a white jeep into a pole,” said Fire Supervisor Cheryl Sims.

Firefighters from Station 108 were dispatched to the scene, the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Sage Mesa Lane, at approximately 2:11 p.m, Sims confirmed. Upon arrival, they discovered one injured victim, who was subsequently transported to the hospital.

As of 3:15 p.m. Sunday, officials could not ascertain the age or gender of the victim.

Firefighters also discovered that live power lines had been knocked from the damaged utility pole and onto the ground as a result of the collision.

“We had to call (SoCal) Edison on this particular incident,” said Sims.

No outages were reported as a result of the collision.

California Highway Patrol and US Forest Service units also responded to the scene.