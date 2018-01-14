Special Victims Bureau investigating report of sexual assault Friday in Saugus

By Signal Staff

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are investigating a report of a sexual assault that allegedly took place in a Saugus restroom Friday afternoon.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed they received a report of a sexual assault taking place in a community restroom near a pool for condominiums on the 20800 block of Plum Canyon Road. The alleged assault took place sometime between 4-5 p.m. Friday.

It was reported to the Sheriff’s Station at approximately 9 p.m.

The victim was a woman in her 20s who knew her attacker, according to officials, who said the man was a “casual acquaintance.”

The victim described the suspect as a male black adult, 20-25, 5’6″ to 5’10” in height, and 140 to 160 pounds, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

“They’re still trying to figure out who that person is, all they have is, I think, a first name right now,” said Lt. Rob Hahnlein of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Special Victims Bureau detectives are actively investigating the incident,” according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station post on social media Sunday afternoon. “There is no further information at this time.”

The public is asked to contact the Special Victims Bureau hotline at (877) 710-5273 with any information regarding this incident, or if you wish to remain Anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477).