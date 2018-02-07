Albert Einstein board cancels tonight’s meeting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Albert Einstein Academy of Letters, Arts and Sciences Board of Directors canceled tonight’s meeting due to a lack of a quorum, according to the school’s CEO Maggie Ford.

Typically, a quorum is defined as a simple majority. The AEALAS Board of Directors currently has five members and the board operates one charter school in Santa Clarita, the elementary-aged Albert Einstein STEAM Academy.

The meeting was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the charter school’s old high school site, located at 28141 Kelly Johnson Parkway in Valencia.

Elements of the board agenda included: a fiscal stabilization plan/school sustainability plan, a CEO report including an update on real estate and enrollment, financials, School Accountability Report Card (SARC), human resources and recruiting, and a renewal of the Odyssey Charter.

The Board of Directors have not set a new date for the meeting. Usually, meetings are held on the third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m.