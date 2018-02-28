BREAKING: Motorcyclist involved in viral road rage incident arrested (VIDEO)

0 SHARES Share Tweet

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a suspect involved in a “highly publicized highway violence incident,” officials said Wednesday.

The incident unfolded on June 21, 2017 at about 5:45 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Highway 14 near Newhall Avenue.

A motorist in a Nissan was traveling southbound on the highway in the carpool lane, according to a 2017 interview with CHP Officer Josh Greengard.

At the same time, a motorcyclist operating a “Harley Davidson type” of motorcycle was also traveling southbound, also inside the carpool lane, to the left of the Nissan.

A third motorist, driving a Cadillac Escalade pickup truck, was traveling on the southbound lanes of Highway 14 in the lane next to the carpool lane.

The motorcyclist and Nissan driver “engaged in an altercation within the HOV lane on southbound SR-14, at Newhall Avenue,” Greengard said.

“From the road rage incident, the Nissan (driver) lost control of the vehicle where it collided into the center divider. After hitting the divider, the Nissan was deflected into southbound traffic #2 lane (next to the carpool lane) and broadsided the Cadillac, which caused it to overturn,” he said.

The driver of the Cadillac suffered moderate injuries from the crash and was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

The motorcyclist fled the scene at the time of the crash, but was arrested Tuesday evening at 5:40 p.m., according to a CHP a news release.

CHP officials plan to release additional details about the suspect and charges filled at a press conference Wednesday.