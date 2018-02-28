Canyon baseball unable to capitalize in loss to Lancaster

By Ryan Posner

Last update: 6 hours ago

Canyon junior Cebastian Arriaga leads off second base during the team's 3-2 loss to Lancaster on February 28, 2018, at Canyon. Haley Sawyer/The Signal

Canyon’s offense had chances aplenty Wednesday afternoon against Lancaster.

On two separate occasions, the Cowboys moved runners to second and third with nobody out.

But sloppy defense resulted in a three-run fourth inning for Lancaster and the Cowboys didn’t quite rise to the occasion with runners in scoring position, falling 3-2 to at Canyon in preleague play.

“We made a couple errors in that inning, gave them three runs, and that was pretty much it,” said Canyon coach Drew Peterson. “ … We have to be better and clutch up in those situations with guys on base.”

Canyon starter Jace Root got out of the first unscathed despite Lancaster getting runners to second and third with one out. Root got Lancaster cleanup hitter Nathan Duarte to strike out looking and Alex Amaya to pop out to second to end the frame.

Root wasn’t quite as lucky in the fourth.

MORE: Prep baseball roundup: West Ranch slips up on defense in loss to Birmingham

Nate Brockbank drove in the first run of the day with a single and James Banales followed with a single that evaded the left fielder and rolled all the way to the wall, as two more runs came across. Root struck out four and allowed four hits (all singles) while walking one through four innings.

Canyon had just two singles leading into the sixth but nearly tied the score that inning.

Noah Blythe led off with a double and Charles Harrison looked to have extra bases of his own following a line drive to center field. But his liner was corralled with a running grab toward the wall.

“That was a great play,” Peterson said. “We needed more contact like that, though. It seemed like we had a ton of lazy fly balls to center today.”

Cebastian Arriaga drove in Blythe with a single, which chased Lancaster starter Jeremy Holiday. Harold Boyce followed Arriaga with a walk and both advanced into scoring position on a passed ball. Another passed ball allowed Arriaga to score and make it a one-run game.

But Lancaster reliever Dylan Halberstadt struck out the next two hitters to end the inning, stranding the tying run in Boyce on third. The Cowboys went down in order in the seventh.

“(Holiday) wasn’t throwing anything that nasty,” said senior shortstop C.J. Dowell, who went 1-for-4 with a single. “We just couldn’t capitalize with runners on base.”

Harrison, who also came on in relief for the final three innings, walked to lead off the fourth and Arriaga was then hit by a pitch before both moved into scoring position on a passed ball. But Holiday got two pop ups and a grounder to close out the innings scoreless.

Both Peterson and Dowell pointed to base running as another area of concern from the loss. Conrad Meza singled in the third for the team’s first hit of the game but was picked off by Holiday. Dowell directly followed Meza with his single.

The Cowboys also failed to advance a runner from second to third after a dropped third strike rolled to the backstop in the second inning.

“Those errors really put us down in those innings,” Dowell said. “That’s something we really need to work on.” 

Canyon junior Charles Harrison warms up prior to one of his relief innings in the Cowboys 3-2 loss to Lancaster on Wednesday, February 28, at Canyon. Haley Sawyer/The Signal.

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Posner

Ryan Posner

Canyon junior Cebastian Arriaga leads off second base during the team's 3-2 loss to Lancaster on February 28, 2018, at Canyon. Haley Sawyer/The Signal

Canyon baseball unable to capitalize in loss to Lancaster

6 hours ago
Add Comment
Ryan Posner

Canyon’s offense had chances aplenty Wednesday afternoon against Lancaster.

On two separate occasions, the Cowboys moved runners to second and third with nobody out.

But sloppy defense resulted in a three-run fourth inning for Lancaster and the Cowboys didn’t quite rise to the occasion with runners in scoring position, falling 3-2 to at Canyon in preleague play.

“We made a couple errors in that inning, gave them three runs, and that was pretty much it,” said Canyon coach Drew Peterson. “ … We have to be better and clutch up in those situations with guys on base.”

Canyon starter Jace Root got out of the first unscathed despite Lancaster getting runners to second and third with one out. Root got Lancaster cleanup hitter Nathan Duarte to strike out looking and Alex Amaya to pop out to second to end the frame.

Root wasn’t quite as lucky in the fourth.

MORE: Prep baseball roundup: West Ranch slips up on defense in loss to Birmingham

Nate Brockbank drove in the first run of the day with a single and James Banales followed with a single that evaded the left fielder and rolled all the way to the wall, as two more runs came across. Root struck out four and allowed four hits (all singles) while walking one through four innings.

Canyon had just two singles leading into the sixth but nearly tied the score that inning.

Noah Blythe led off with a double and Charles Harrison looked to have extra bases of his own following a line drive to center field. But his liner was corralled with a running grab toward the wall.

“That was a great play,” Peterson said. “We needed more contact like that, though. It seemed like we had a ton of lazy fly balls to center today.”

Cebastian Arriaga drove in Blythe with a single, which chased Lancaster starter Jeremy Holiday. Harold Boyce followed Arriaga with a walk and both advanced into scoring position on a passed ball. Another passed ball allowed Arriaga to score and make it a one-run game.

But Lancaster reliever Dylan Halberstadt struck out the next two hitters to end the inning, stranding the tying run in Boyce on third. The Cowboys went down in order in the seventh.

“(Holiday) wasn’t throwing anything that nasty,” said senior shortstop C.J. Dowell, who went 1-for-4 with a single. “We just couldn’t capitalize with runners on base.”

Harrison, who also came on in relief for the final three innings, walked to lead off the fourth and Arriaga was then hit by a pitch before both moved into scoring position on a passed ball. But Holiday got two pop ups and a grounder to close out the innings scoreless.

Both Peterson and Dowell pointed to base running as another area of concern from the loss. Conrad Meza singled in the third for the team’s first hit of the game but was picked off by Holiday. Dowell directly followed Meza with his single.

The Cowboys also failed to advance a runner from second to third after a dropped third strike rolled to the backstop in the second inning.

“Those errors really put us down in those innings,” Dowell said. “That’s something we really need to work on.” 

Canyon junior Charles Harrison warms up prior to one of his relief innings in the Cowboys 3-2 loss to Lancaster on Wednesday, February 28, at Canyon. Haley Sawyer/The Signal.

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Posner

Ryan Posner

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
1
Thu
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Mar 1 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]
Mar
2
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 2 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Mar 2 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]
Mar
3
Sat
7:00 am Hart High School Band & Color Gu... @ William S. Hart High School
Hart High School Band & Color Gu... @ William S. Hart High School
Mar 3 @ 7:00 am – 12:00 pm
The public is invited to participate in a shoe drive collection day to raise funds for the music program at William S. Hart High School. Donations of gently worn, used and new shoes will be[...]
Mar
4
Sun
9:45 am 2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
Mar 4 @ 9:45 am – 12:45 pm
You watched the sport during the Winter Olympics. Now come see this exciting sport in person. Short Track Ice Speed Skaters from California, Utah, and Arizona will be competing this Sunday, March 4, 2018, in[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]