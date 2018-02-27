Prep baseball roundup: West Ranch slips up on defense in loss to Birmingham

The West Ranch baseball team got the length it was hoping for from junior right-hander JD Callahan in his season debut.

But the defense was another story.

The Wildcats (0-2) committed two errors in a three-run third inning and fell 5-3 to Birmingham on the road Tuesday in the Easton Tournament.

“JD pitched a fantastic game,” said West Ranch assistant coach Ryan Lindgreen over the phone. “But that one inning really hurt us on defense. They were bunting a lot and put us in some pretty tough spots.”

Callahan struck out six over six innings of work and surrendered two hits and two walks while allowing the three runs (one earned).

“JD has always battled his pitch count so it was nice to see him get deep into the game in his debut this year,” Lindgreen said. “We could’ve pushed him into seventh, too.”

Senior first baseman Will Chambers belted a solo home run — the second home run in as many games this season for the UC Santa Barbara commit. Nicholas Balingit and Jovan Camacho each drove in a run as well.

“Our offense is going to have to carry us early,” Lindgreen said. “We have a dynamic defense and it might take the guys a few games to get settled in.”

West Ranch continues play in the Easton Tournament on Thursday, with its opponent still to be determined.

Calabasas 3, Saugus 2

The Centurions offense struggled to come to life Tuesday, collecting just two hits, as they were dealt their first loss of the season in preleague action.

“We just need to worry about swinging at our pitches,” said Saugus coach Carl Grissom over the phone. “I thought we were too aggressive too early in the count.”

Calabasas did most of its damage off Tony Jacob, who allowed two runs on two hits while walking three in an inning of work. Andrew Sharp drove in Saugus’ only run, going 1-for-2 with an RBI single. Nolan Kutcher tripled to provide the Cents’ only other hit.

Saugus (2-1) returns to action Thursday in the Easton Tournament.

Westlake 7, Hart 4

Westlake scored seven runs in the seventh inning as Hart (1-1) lost for the first time this regular season in Easton Tournament action

Ryan Carolan got the start for the Indians and struck out nine and allowed one hit in five scoreless innings of work. Cody Jefferis, Rocco Saldivar, Josh Cerpa and Kyle Smisko provided hits for Hart, which also resumes Easton Tournament play Thursday.

Camarillo 7, Valencia 4

Jake Biscailuz hit a two-run homer but the Vikings (1-1) became the fourth Foothill League team to fall in the Easton Tournament on Tuesday.

They’ll return to tournament play Thursday as well.

Trinity Classical Academy 4, Vasquez 4

The Knights were forced to end in a tie in the eighth inning due to a lack of light. Tristen Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Judah Palmisano, Joey Andoluno and Jake Backes all drove in runs as well.