Canyon Country Community Center to host salsa night
By News Release
Last update: 3 hours ago
Source: City of Santa Clarita
SALSA DANCING TO TAKE OVER CANYON COUNTRY COMMUNITY CENTER
Find the perfect combination of music and dance and have a night to remember at the Canyon Country Community Center! Valentine’s Salsa Dance Night is scheduled for Saturday, February 10, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the community center (18792 Flying Tiger Drive) and is for adults age 18 and older.
Residents are invited to this unique, three-hour event that will start with a professional lesson covering the basics of salsa dancing. Following the first hour of instruction, the night will continue with two hours of social dancing, adding up to a fun, Latin-themed evening of enjoyment.
Admission to Valentine’s Salsa Dance Night is free and space is limited. Interested participants can register for the event by calling (661) 290-2266, emailing cccc@santa-clarita.com or visiting the Canyon Country Community Center. To learn more about Valentine’s Salsa Dance Night and other free events in Canyon Country, please visitsanta-clarita.com/CCCC.
News Release
The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.
