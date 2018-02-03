Canyon Country Community Center to host salsa night

SALSA DANCING TO TAKE OVER CANYON COUNTRY COMMUNITY CENTER

Find the perfect combination of music and dance and have a night to remember at the Canyon Country Community Center! Valentine’s Salsa Dance Night is scheduled for Saturday, February 10, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the community center (18792 Flying Tiger Drive) and is for adults age 18 and older.

Residents are invited to this unique, three-hour event that will start with a professional lesson covering the basics of salsa dancing. Following the first hour of instruction, the night will continue with two hours of social dancing, adding up to a fun, Latin-themed evening of enjoyment.

Admission to Valentine’s Salsa Dance Night is free and space is limited. Interested participants can register for the event by calling (661) 290-2266, emailing cccc@santa-clarita.com or visiting the Canyon Country Community Center. To learn more about Valentine’s Salsa Dance Night and other free events in Canyon Country, please visitsanta-clarita.com/CCCC.