Trevor Habberstad literally and figuratively played the role of a superhero.

On the track for Canyon, the 2007 graduate was one of the most decorated hurdlers in school history and earned a scholarship as a decathlete at Washington State. He still holds the school record for the 100 and 400-meter hurdle events.

Once his time at Washington State was up, he followed in the footsteps of his father, Jeff, in the stunt industry, working as a stuntman for movies such as “Ant Man” and several others within the “X-Men” series.

Monday will mark one year since Trevor Habberstad died of gastric cancer at 27 years old.

Trevor was an avid donor to Canyon’s annual track and field invitational, sometimes donating as much as $500. That invitational now bears his name as up to 20 schools are expected to take part in the second annual Trevor Habberstad Track and Field Invitational on March 3 at Canyon.

“Last year, the invitational came kind of fast and furious,” said Debbie Habberstad on Tuesday. “It had been just two weeks since he passed and they called us to let us know they’d be naming the invitational after him.

“We were humbled and floored — and are still floored — by the support the community’s shown us.”

Debbie and Jeff will once again be on hand for the invitational, though they’ll also have to make time for the bridal shower of their daughter, Allie.

Jeff describes the event as a double-edged sword. It gives him the opportunity to flip up hurdles and rake out the long-jump pit on the same track his son set records at. Though those memories are sweet, they are reminders of a life that ended far too short.

“Everyone wants to make sure their loved ones aren’t forgotten,” Jeff said. “With this event, I think we can accomplish that for (Trevor).”

Like Trevor, Canyon track and field coach Paul Broneer was a decathlete in college (UCLA) and lauded the impact the entire Habberstad family has had on the program. Trevor’s younger brother, Shane, also participated in track and field at Canyon.

“This is his event and it’s going to stay his event,” Broneer said. “We want kids five or six years down the road in our program to know who he was and what he was about.”

To help Trevor’s legacy live on, a bio chronicling his life will once again be featured within a program distributed at the invitational. A scholarship honoring Trevor called the “Iron Man” will be given to a Canyon athlete for the second straight year.

“It goes to a kid who can do it all and puts the team first,” Broneer said. “That’s who Trevor was. Every week he’d come to the track and just ask ‘What do you need me to do this week coach?’

For more information on the Trevor Habberstad Track and Field Invitational, visit canyontrack.com or email Paul Broneer at paulbroneer@me.com