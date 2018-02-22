Castaic Middle School hosts community blood drive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Castaic community members, parents and Castaic Union School District teachers, staff and board members visited the Castaic Middle School campus Thursday to participate in the school’s annual blood drive.

“When I showed up this morning at 7 a.m., I had a teacher giving blood during their prep period and teachers and staff members are signed up for after school,” Castaic Middle School Principal Bob Brauneisen said. “My. Doyle, our superintendent, and a few of our board members showed up and gave blood.”

The all-day community American Red Cross Blood Drive aimed to alleviate the national shortage of approximately 25,000 pints of blood. As of 2 p.m., the halfway point of the blood drive, the middle school had gathered 42 pints of blood.

“It’s been really steady,” Brauneisen said. “We’ve had a steady flow of community members because we have parents, non-parents, local residents, they always seem to come up and support our blood drive.”

The blood drive also aimed to teach students about selflessness, as they learned how donating blood can save others’ lives.

“It’s a way for us to teach empathy,” Brauneisen said. “Every pint of blood you give saves up to three lives.”

