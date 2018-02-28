Clutch win by McBride pushes West Ranch boys tennis past Granada Hills

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 3 hours ago

West Ranch boys tennis singles player Parker McBride was feeling the effects of a little birthday luck on Wednesday afternoon against Granada Hills.

Going up against Daniel Lin, the No. 45 player in the state of California according to tennisrecruiting.net, McBride had to step up his aggressive net presence.

He was trailing 5-4, but held off two set points to come back for a 7-5 victory.

Although he didn’t complete sweep Lin, McBride was pleased with the 7-5 set win along with the 6-2 win in another set.

“I feel like a lot of it was birthday luck,” said McBride, who is the Wildcats’ No. 2 singles player. “Double deuce … and I out-grinded him and I felt like that was birthday luck.”

Overall on the afternoon, West Ranch took down the Highlanders 12-6 on their home courts.

McBride’s success was a turning point for the Wildcats, who took a 5-1 lead in the first round after his win.

“Five to one is just a really big psychological margin to come over,” said coach Eric Spiecker. “Whereas 4-2 is still, like, reachable.”

Davey Woodland and Charlie Spina, the No. 1 and No. 3 singles players, respectively, also won their matches against the Highlanders.

The Cats’ top doubles pairing of Jake Anderson and Hayden Rand won 6-0, 6-0, 6-2.

“Hayden Rand and Jake Anderson did a great job of really setting the tone, setting the pace for the rest of the doubles lineup,” Spiecker said. “The other doubles lineups stepped right in.”

Sam Villa and Robert Kim had a confidence-booster when they defeated Granada Hills’ No. 2 doubles team 6-0.

West Ranch is coming off its fourth-straight Foothill League title, with Davey Woodland as the reigning league singles champion.

The Cats lost few players to graduation, setting them up as one of the dominant teams in the league once again.

Although it was only the second match of the season, Spiecker sees the win over the Highlanders as an indicator for the remainder of preleague and beyond.

“Everybody did something that contributed today tremendously,” he said. “It was a great match.”

About the author

View All Posts
Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

Clutch win by McBride pushes West Ranch boys tennis past Granada Hills

3 hours ago
Add Comment
Haley Sawyer

West Ranch boys tennis singles player Parker McBride was feeling the effects of a little birthday luck on Wednesday afternoon against Granada Hills.

Going up against Daniel Lin, the No. 45 player in the state of California according to tennisrecruiting.net, McBride had to step up his aggressive net presence.

He was trailing 5-4, but held off two set points to come back for a 7-5 victory.

Although he didn’t complete sweep Lin, McBride was pleased with the 7-5 set win along with the 6-2 win in another set.

“I feel like a lot of it was birthday luck,” said McBride, who is the Wildcats’ No. 2 singles player. “Double deuce … and I out-grinded him and I felt like that was birthday luck.”

Overall on the afternoon, West Ranch took down the Highlanders 12-6 on their home courts.

McBride’s success was a turning point for the Wildcats, who took a 5-1 lead in the first round after his win.

“Five to one is just a really big psychological margin to come over,” said coach Eric Spiecker. “Whereas 4-2 is still, like, reachable.”

Davey Woodland and Charlie Spina, the No. 1 and No. 3 singles players, respectively, also won their matches against the Highlanders.

The Cats’ top doubles pairing of Jake Anderson and Hayden Rand won 6-0, 6-0, 6-2.

“Hayden Rand and Jake Anderson did a great job of really setting the tone, setting the pace for the rest of the doubles lineup,” Spiecker said. “The other doubles lineups stepped right in.”

Sam Villa and Robert Kim had a confidence-booster when they defeated Granada Hills’ No. 2 doubles team 6-0.

West Ranch is coming off its fourth-straight Foothill League title, with Davey Woodland as the reigning league singles champion.

The Cats lost few players to graduation, setting them up as one of the dominant teams in the league once again.

Although it was only the second match of the season, Spiecker sees the win over the Highlanders as an indicator for the remainder of preleague and beyond.

“Everybody did something that contributed today tremendously,” he said. “It was a great match.”

About the author

View All Posts
Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
1
Thu
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Mar 1 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]
Mar
2
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 2 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Mar 2 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]
Mar
3
Sat
7:00 am Hart High School Band & Color Gu... @ William S. Hart High School
Hart High School Band & Color Gu... @ William S. Hart High School
Mar 3 @ 7:00 am – 12:00 pm
The public is invited to participate in a shoe drive collection day to raise funds for the music program at William S. Hart High School. Donations of gently worn, used and new shoes will be[...]
Mar
4
Sun
9:45 am 2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
Mar 4 @ 9:45 am – 12:45 pm
You watched the sport during the Winter Olympics. Now come see this exciting sport in person. Short Track Ice Speed Skaters from California, Utah, and Arizona will be competing this Sunday, March 4, 2018, in[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]