Dick’s Sporting Goods announces new gun policies for stores

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it will no longer be selling certain firearms and related items after following the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High school.

Well the new position doesn’t directly affect the Canyon Country location, as they do not directly sell firearms besides airsoft rifles and paintball guns, it would effect stores in the surrounding areas, such as Lancaster.

Dick’s admitted that they had sold the parkland shooter a shotgun in November 2017, though it was not the weapon the gunman used in the shooting — store officials acknowledged it could have been.

“We support and respect the Second Amendment, and we recognize and appreciate that the vast majority of gun owners in this country are responsible, law-abiding citizens.” said Edward Stack, Dick’s chairman and CEO, in a press release. “But we have to help solve the problem that’s in front of us. Gun violence is an epidemic that’s taking the lives of too many people, including the brightest hope for the future of America – our kids.”

Starting today Dick’s has started the following policies:

They will no longer sell assault-style rifles, also referred to as modern sporting rifles. We had already removed them from all DICK’S stores after the Sandy Hook massacre, but we will now remove them from sale at all 35 Field & Stream stores.

They will no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21 years of age.

They will no longer sell high capacity magazines.

They never have and never will sell bump stocks that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire more rapidly.

Dick’s also urged elected officials to enact what they call common sense gun reform and pass regulations such as:

Ban assault-style firearms

Raise the minimum age to purchase firearms to 21

Ban high capacity magazines and bump stocks

Require universal background checks that include relevant mental health information and previous interactions with the law

Ensure a complete universal database of those banned from buying firearms

Close the private sale and gun show loophole that waives the necessity of background checks

The full release can be read on the Dick’s Sporting Goods website.

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a press release from Dick’s Sporting Goods public social media page.