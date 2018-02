0 SHARES Share Tweet

The body of a 62 year old male was found on 6th and Main St. in Newhall on Saturday afternoon.

He was pronounced dead on arrival, after a passerby reported the body, according to Santa Clarita Valley Watch Commander Lt. Bauer.

Medical staff declared the cause of death to be from “natural causes” according to Lt. Bauer.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details become available.