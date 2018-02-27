Forty Thrive hosting women’s workshop for personal, professional development

By Perry Smith

Last update: 4 hours ago

Members of the Forty Thrive online community pose at a branding photo shoot by Renee Bowen Photography.

Forty Thrive is hosting “Thrive by Design,” an all-day workshop next month at the Embassy Suites Valencia to share insights on personal and professional development, as well as networking opportunities for women 40 and older.

Hosted by the founders of an online community for women over 40 called Forty Thrive, the local event plans to offer attendees “a step-by-step action plan and blueprint to set and crush your goals,” according to the organizers.

“Santa Clarita is filled with strong, smart, successful women over 40 who have made their mark on their community and beyond,” said Jackie MacDougall, one of the founders of Forty Thrive. “Thrive by Design celebrates those women here in Santa Clarita (and beyond), providing a safe place to connect, collaborate and get important information and resources from the experts speaking at the event.”

The speakers at the March 10 workshop, which is set to be emceed by TV personality Bridget McManus, includes discussion from Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, a board-certified OB/Gyn specializing in integrative and holistic medicine; Danisha Danielle Wrighster, who plans to share her journey from single mother on WIC to the owner of a multimillion dollar commercial real estate business; and Steamwork Center founder Tania Mulry, a technology entrepreneur and  award-winning marketer.

A few of the topics for the event include: “Get Unstuck: How to identify those areas of your life that need to be shaken up”; “Pivot: How to create new opportunities while keeping your day job (for now)”; and “What’s Next? How to make the leap from what you’re doing to where you want to be.”

The event also partners with local businesses that are owned by women over 40, MacDougall said, mentioning Marlene Via of Via Promotionals;  Danica Lynch of Yoga Yoga; and Renee Bowen Photography, among several others.

“Our Thrive By Design workshop was created to help you get the tools and connections to take life to the next level,” MacDougall said. “At our workshop, we share our secrets to personal and professional success all in one place.”

Additional information about the event can be found by clicking here. (Signal subscribers can use promo code SIGNAL47 to attend the workshop for $47.)

