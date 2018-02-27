Hart boys soccer battles conditions in loss to Indian Springs in Division 4 semifinals

By Ryan Posner

Last update: 5 hours ago

Dan Watson/The Signal

 

SAN BERNANDINO — Compared to the turf surfaces it’s accustomed to, the playing field at Indian Springs must have felt like a pile of rocks to the Hart boys soccer team.

The real grass was one thing. But that grass presented itself in lumpy patches parceled around the field, essentially eliminating the possibility of a true bounce or roll.

As Hart acclimated to the unique conditions, Indians Springs jutted out to an early three-goal lead and the Indians never recovered, losing 5-1 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 semifinals on a chilly Tuesday afternoon.

“You’ve got to give them credit,” said Hart coach Adonay Jovel. “They have fast kids and are very technical and they know how to use this field.

“ … They know where the ball bounces and everything about the field. There’s no excuse, though. They played better than we did.”

Hart’s season may not be wrapped up just yet. The Indians (18-7-2) could still earn an at-large berth into the CIF State tournament.

Indian Springs (20-2-7) made it a 2-0 game in the 13th minute, with goals coming from Christian Duarte and Elises Godinez.

Both sides agreed that the game’s turning point came in the 19th minute, though.

That’s when the Coyotes denied a penalty-kick attempt from Jacob Tomaszewski following a handball in the penalty box. Three minutes later, Juan Aparicio put Indian Springs up 3-0 with a left-to-right grounder that evaded Tomaszewski, who shifted from goalkeeper to forward for the second half.

“I think if we put that PK away, our momentum would’ve been going a little better,” Jovel said. “We never built the momentum back up after that. But you can’t look back now.”

Indian Springs shared a similar sentiment.

“Huge confidence-booster for us,” said Indian Springs coach Isaac Canella. “Honestly, I think if they would’ve made that goal the game would’ve been a lot tougher than it was.”

After 40 minutes to adjust to the bumpy playing field, Hart’s attack improved in the second half. But the Indians’ only goal of the day came on a penalty kick from Darwin Herrera in the 75th minute.

Juan Lara had put the Coyotes up 4-0 with a shot from over 30 yards out in the 52nd minute and Jesse Hernandez punched in their final goal of the contest in the 78th minute.

“I think our guys didn’t play as well in the first half; didn’t stay focused,” Jovel said. “We challenged the center of field more in the second half but we gave away too many silly goals away.”

Hart was making its first appearance in a Southern Section semifinal since losing in the Division 4 final in 2015. Indian Springs will head to its second consecutive Southern Section final after losing to Citrus Hill in the Division 5 final last year. The Coyotes went on to beat Citrus Hill to win last year’s CIF Southern Regional championship.

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Posner

Ryan Posner

Dan Watson/The Signal

Hart boys soccer battles conditions in loss to Indian Springs in Division 4 semifinals

5 hours ago
Add Comment
Ryan Posner

 

SAN BERNANDINO — Compared to the turf surfaces it’s accustomed to, the playing field at Indian Springs must have felt like a pile of rocks to the Hart boys soccer team.

The real grass was one thing. But that grass presented itself in lumpy patches parceled around the field, essentially eliminating the possibility of a true bounce or roll.

As Hart acclimated to the unique conditions, Indians Springs jutted out to an early three-goal lead and the Indians never recovered, losing 5-1 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 semifinals on a chilly Tuesday afternoon.

“You’ve got to give them credit,” said Hart coach Adonay Jovel. “They have fast kids and are very technical and they know how to use this field.

“ … They know where the ball bounces and everything about the field. There’s no excuse, though. They played better than we did.”

Hart’s season may not be wrapped up just yet. The Indians (18-7-2) could still earn an at-large berth into the CIF State tournament.

Indian Springs (20-2-7) made it a 2-0 game in the 13th minute, with goals coming from Christian Duarte and Elises Godinez.

Both sides agreed that the game’s turning point came in the 19th minute, though.

That’s when the Coyotes denied a penalty-kick attempt from Jacob Tomaszewski following a handball in the penalty box. Three minutes later, Juan Aparicio put Indian Springs up 3-0 with a left-to-right grounder that evaded Tomaszewski, who shifted from goalkeeper to forward for the second half.

“I think if we put that PK away, our momentum would’ve been going a little better,” Jovel said. “We never built the momentum back up after that. But you can’t look back now.”

Indian Springs shared a similar sentiment.

“Huge confidence-booster for us,” said Indian Springs coach Isaac Canella. “Honestly, I think if they would’ve made that goal the game would’ve been a lot tougher than it was.”

After 40 minutes to adjust to the bumpy playing field, Hart’s attack improved in the second half. But the Indians’ only goal of the day came on a penalty kick from Darwin Herrera in the 75th minute.

Juan Lara had put the Coyotes up 4-0 with a shot from over 30 yards out in the 52nd minute and Jesse Hernandez punched in their final goal of the contest in the 78th minute.

“I think our guys didn’t play as well in the first half; didn’t stay focused,” Jovel said. “We challenged the center of field more in the second half but we gave away too many silly goals away.”

Hart was making its first appearance in a Southern Section semifinal since losing in the Division 4 final in 2015. Indian Springs will head to its second consecutive Southern Section final after losing to Citrus Hill in the Division 5 final last year. The Coyotes went on to beat Citrus Hill to win last year’s CIF Southern Regional championship.

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Posner

Ryan Posner

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Feb
28
Wed
6:00 pm Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Feb 28 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
    STOP THE BLEED “Stop the Bleed’ is a national initiative designed to provide bystanders with the tools and knowledge they can use to stop life-threatening bleeding. AFTER THE TRAINING, PARTICIPANTS WILL BE ABLE[...]
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Feb 28 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]
7:00 pm PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
Feb 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
PFLAG Meeting What: Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. A support group for parents, allies, and our LGBTQ community as they deal with the coming out process, safety issues, and other matters of[...]
Mar
1
Thu
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Mar 1 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]
Mar
2
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 2 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Mar 2 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]