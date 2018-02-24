Hart boys soccer wins in PKs for trip to semifinals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As the penalty kicks commenced between Hart and La Mirada boys soccer in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 quarterfinals, Indians goalkeeper Jacob Tomaszewski found himself in a unique situation.

“When I stepped in goal for their PK, I knew I had either the chance to save and win it or if I didn’t save it, I’d be able to step up and take the PK myself,” Tomaszewski said.

In the fourth round of PKs, Tomaszewski was faced with the latter.

Hart beats La Mirada in PKs. JT with the game-winning shot. pic.twitter.com/H1klTHfBhV — Haley Sawyer (@haleymsawyer) February 25, 2018

He stepped up for his shot, then booted it to the right of Matadores’ keeper and past his outstretched arms.

“(I’m) really tired,” Tomeszewski said after the game. “I think I ran more in that little circle than I did the entire game.”

The Indians as a whole looked tired in the first half, getting out to a slow start that allowed La Mirada to score a goal in the 25th minute.

First and second balls continued to be won by the Matadores as Hart struggled to control the pace of the game into halftime.

In the 60th minute, Hart finally countered on a throw-in. The ball bobbled between players from both sides until Jaden Nguyen was able to body the ball into the net.

“(It was) just a bunch of kids in on small area trying to keep the ball in and some trying to keep the ball out,” Nguyen, who was also playing with a broken arm, said.

Lawrence Luna had a quality chance as the second half turned to stoppage time. He shot the ball high, but it bounced off the crossbar and ever so slightly out of scoring range.

The win sends Hart to its first semifinal appearance since the 2014-15 season – a 1-0 win over Chapparal.

“We all want a ring,” Nguyen said. “We think we can do it with this team and we’ve shown that we can come back from a deficit.”