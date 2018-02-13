Hart district to discuss athletic trainers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In the state of California, only about 20 percent of public schools have an athletic trainer who is not on site daily to address the needs of all students.

This is not the case in the William S. Hart Union High School District, thanks to funding from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

In 2016, the hospital partnered with the school district in order to provide full-time athletic trainers at all six of the district’s comprehensive high schools.

These trainers respond to student athletes’ needs across all sports and competition levels and follow protocols for returning student athletes to competitions and to the classroom under guidelines from the state and from the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF).

During a Hart district Governing Board meeting Wednesday, board members and district personnel are expected to hear an update from the athletic trainers about the services they provide and about the latest data on injury occurrence and response from the trainers.

“The update on the program is really between us and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital where they originally funded the cost of the athletic trainers, and I believe they do still fund them, and we provide the resources they need in the classroom or on the field,” Board President Steve Sturgeon said. “The update will be on how the program is going and what kinds of things they face. It’s related to the safety of the athletic program and the student athletes.”

The athletic trainers are also expected to review a recent newspaper article that discusses the importance of having formally prepared athletic trainers, although it is not required under state law.

Currently, there are athletic trainers at Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch High Schools, and screening is underway to fill a recently vacated position at Canyon High School.

These athletic trainers are all supervised by Thomas Diprima, the athletic trainers outreach coordinator at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

“Coaches, parents and student athletes have been very appreciative of the increased standard of safety and support that Hart District student athletes are receiving through the efforts of the athletic trainers,” the agenda item read.

Enrollment Report

The Governing Board is also expected to review the district’s latest enrollment and average daily attendance numbers for the current school year.

These numbers are important because they relate to and impact the district’s overall funding from the state.

Enrollment for the fall 2017-18 was slightly higher than that of the previous year, with 22,659 students enrolled in fall 2017-18 compared to 22,437 students enrolled in fall 2016-17, according to the agenda item.

During the same time, average daily attendance numbers were also slightly higher compared to the same time last year.

Additional Agenda Items

Hear a School Site Report from Rio Norte Junior High School Principal Audrey Asplund

Approve of a two-year agreement with Zendesk, Inc. for a district-wide customer service software and support ticket system totaling $29,736 each fiscal year

Approve of Fee Amendment No. 4 totaling $7,965 to a WLC Architects, Inc. contract for architectural services and acoustical consulting at the Placerita Junior High School Classroom Addition Project

Declare computers as obsolete and surplus property and donate some of the items to the WiSH Foundation to be distributed to the district’s neediest students

