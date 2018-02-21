Lights… Camera… Action!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Helen Barlow, Santa Clarita Contributor

During the month of December, the School Arts Grants Program of Assistance League Santa Clarita touched the lives of over 2,000 students in the Newhall School District.

Three schools received the gift of a front row ticket to watch music programs presented by extraordinarily talented performers affiliated with the Los Angeles County Music Center. At Old Orchard Elementary School, the children had a historical look at American Tap Dance, “Got Rhythm.” They learned that American Tap Dance is a marriage of African Dance and Irish Clogging.

The next school was Pico Canyon Elementary School. The children saw “A Gaelic Gathering,” a performance of Irish music and dance. They learned that a violin and a fiddle are the same instrument. Depending upon the type of music that is being played, it is called by one name or the other.

Students at McGrath Elementary School enjoyed joyful dancing of Peru performed by a troupe called “INCA”. They learned that Peruvian dance comes in three forms that reflect the coastal, Andes Mountains, and the open range of that country.

As the students exited the music assemblies, they wore big smiles, and Assistance League members in attendance heard positive praise from their teachers and principals.

Later this year, members of Assistance League’s Philanthropic Committee will meet for the privilege of awarding more Arts Grants to schools in the Santa Clarita Community.

For more information visit www.assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org