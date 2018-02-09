Live Oak students sing, dance ’12 Powerful Words’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Live Oak Elementary students performed their version of “12 Powerful Words” at the Castaic Union School District board meeting Thursday night.

Several Castaic Union School District teachers and administrators attended Larry Bell’s two-day conference titled, “Effective Strategies for Struggling Learners.”

Larry Bell’s 12 Powerful Words and UNRA(A)VEL strategies are known across the country for improving student achievement, according to district officials on CUSD’s Twitter account, @CastaicUSD.

Live Oak Elementary students perform a song about Larry Bell’s “12 Powerful Words” used on standardized tests at the @ CastaicUSD board meeting.

Bell teaches seminars to educators, according to his website, which focus on the following:

Help for all struggling learners from all backgrounds.

Increase strategies to reach this growing and challenging group.

Outline the characteristics of struggling learners and provides strategies for how to reach them, ways to engage disinterested learners and other issues that alienate these students from their teachers.

