Local woman accused of stealing more than $400,00 in cash, precious metals

By Jim Holt

Last update: 21 mins ago

A Santa Clarita woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary and grand theft at a time detectives believe she was preparing to leave the country.

Detectives with the Lake Elsinore Station arrested 42-year-old Yelena Alexandrovna Kellum Saturday, seizing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cash and precious metals, according to news release issued Monday by Sgt. Brett Seckinger.

About 1 a.m. Saturday, officers assigned to the city of Lake Elsinore responded to an address on Orion Street reference an attempted suicide investigation

During the investigation, it was determined the subject involved in the suicide attempt would recover from their injuries, according to Seckinger.

Later that day, officers learned from family members that a large amount of money, precious metals, and property had been stolen from the residence, and provided leads to the person the family suspected of stealing the property.

Lake Elsinore Station detectives assumed the investigation and located the suspect in the city of Santa Clarita.

Multiple search warrants were served at a residence and storage unit in the city of Santa Clarita, and other investigation techniques were utilized to recover $347,611 in cash, $151,000 in precious metals, and Sig Sauer Model 1911 pistol.

About $40,000 in cash was not recovered at the time of this release.

Kellum was arrested and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, California.

Evidence was found showing suspect Yelena Kellum was preparing to leave the country, Seckinger said in his news release.

Other persons in possession of stolen property were identified and additional investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lead Investigator Carranza of the Lake Elsinore Station at 951-245-3300.

