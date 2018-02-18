Los Angeles county health officials issue cold weather warning for Santa Clarita

0 SHARES Share Tweet

County health officials issued a weather alert for Santa Clarita for the next few days due to low wind chill in the forecast.

The weather alert has been issued to last from Feb. 19-21 for Santa Clarita with temperatures dropping as low as the mid-20s, according to National Weather Service officials.

Sunday night will see temperatures drop to around 40 degrees, while Monday and Tuesday are expected to see temperature drop to about 35 degrees or lower, according to Kathy Hoxsie, meteorologist with the NWS.

A small amount of snow could fall close to 1,500-2,500 feet. Drivers who commute in the early morning are advised to drive with caution as roads could be icy and slick, according to Hoxsie.

“Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during such cold snaps. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” said Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, the Los Angeles county interim health officer. “There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter. Locations and transportation information are online on their website or by calling the LA county information line at 2-1-1 from any landline or cell phone.

The interim county health officer has also provided some information on how to protect yourself from the cold:

· Dress in layers of warm clothing if you plan to be outdoors.

· Protect extremities from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves, and socks.

· Offer to help those in your neighborhood with limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill. Check on them frequently.

· During peak cold times, if you don’t have a heater in your home, visit indoor public facilities such as shopping malls, libraries or senior centers.

· If you have pets, bring them indoors and do not leave them outside overnight.

· If you use an outdoor generator at home, place it at least 10 feet away from all doors and windows to avoid exhaust gases entering the home.

· Stoves, barbeques and ovens can produce a deadly gas known as carbon monoxide when used to heat a home. Never use these appliances in place of approved heaters such as electric, natural gas, or fireplaces.

· Install a carbon monoxide detector in your home to reduce the risk of poisoning.