Couple accused of making gun threats, arrested after foot chase

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After chasing an alleged threat-maker on foot through backyards in Canyon Country, deputies arrested a man on suspicion of making gun threats.

A woman was also arrested in connection with the same incident which began at a Canyon Country store.

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, shoplifting and burglary.

BREAKING: Deputies detain car, man at gunpoint BREAKING: A man and woman were taken into custody moments ago after threats about a gun were made at a Vons in Canyon Country moments ago. Reporter Austin Dave is live near Soledad Canyon Road and Kenroy Avenue with details.Read more here: https://signalscv.com/2018/02/man-suspected-gun-threat-arrested-foot-chase/ Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Monday, February 26, 2018

“He told somebody he had a gun,” Lt. Chuck Becerra of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal late Monday afternoon, noting the alleged victim called the SCV Sheriff’s Station to report the incident, during the initial stages of the investigation right after the incident. “We don’t even know (at this time) if there was a gun.”

The incident began shortly before 5 p.m., when the suspect made the claim near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Kenroy Avenue, prompting a response by deputies to the area.

They looked for white Astro van believed driven by the suspect.

When deputies spotted a man matching the suspect’s description, they gave chase.

Deputies arrested a man they believe to be the suspect about a block north of Soledad Canyon Road, near the intersection of Nearview Drive and Macklin Avenue, at about 5:15 p.m.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt