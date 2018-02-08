Person struck, killed by Metrolink train in Acton

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials responded to a report of a pedestrian on the tracks being struck by a train, near where Arrastre Canyon Road intersects Crown Valley Road, in Acton.

Sheriff’s officials received a call regarding the incident shortly before 8 p.m., according to Lt. Anthony Gunn of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

There were few details available as of 9:15 p.m.; however, sheriff’s officials were able to confirm that a person was struck and killed on the train tracks.

Metrolink officials tweeted the following at 8:51 p.m.:

AV Update: Tracks are still closed between Via Princessa and Lancaster due to train 221 striking a person on the tracks. We are trying to secure alternate transportation with local bus agencies. Updates to follow

And then, three minutes later tweeted again.