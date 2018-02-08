Person struck, killed by Metrolink train in Acton

By Perry Smith

Last update: 1 min ago

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials responded to a report of a pedestrian on the tracks being struck by a train, near where Arrastre Canyon Road intersects Crown Valley Road, in Acton.

Sheriff’s officials received a call regarding the incident shortly before 8 p.m., according to Lt. Anthony Gunn of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

There were few details available as of 9:15 p.m.; however, sheriff’s officials were able to confirm that a person was struck and killed on the train tracks.

Metrolink officials tweeted the following at 8:51 p.m.:

AV Update: Tracks are still closed between Via Princessa and Lancaster due to train 221 striking a person on the tracks.  We are trying to secure alternate transportation with local bus agencies.  Updates to follow

And then, three minutes later tweeted again.

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Perry Smith

Perry Smith

Person struck, killed by Metrolink train in Acton

1 min ago
Add Comment
Perry Smith

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials responded to a report of a pedestrian on the tracks being struck by a train, near where Arrastre Canyon Road intersects Crown Valley Road, in Acton.

Sheriff’s officials received a call regarding the incident shortly before 8 p.m., according to Lt. Anthony Gunn of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

There were few details available as of 9:15 p.m.; however, sheriff’s officials were able to confirm that a person was struck and killed on the train tracks.

Metrolink officials tweeted the following at 8:51 p.m.:

AV Update: Tracks are still closed between Via Princessa and Lancaster due to train 221 striking a person on the tracks.  We are trying to secure alternate transportation with local bus agencies.  Updates to follow

And then, three minutes later tweeted again.

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Perry Smith

Perry Smith