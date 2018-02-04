PHOTOS: SCV residents fly high at first ever Kite Flying Festival

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: 7 hours ago

A young runs in hopes of his kite catching flight at West Creek Park in Valencia, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal

CRY America (Child Rights and You) and the Santa Clarita Dynamic Desis organized the first ever Kite Flying Festival on Sunday.

Dozens of locals put on their sunglasses and sun caps and tried their luck at the art of kite flying.

For some at West Creek Park on Sunday afternoon, the more ostentatious the kite, the better. Ryan Painter/The Signal.
Locals try out their new kites at West Creek Park in Valencia on Sunday. Ryan Painter/The Signal.
A mother and her child fly a kite at West Creek Park in Valencia, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Christian Monterrosa/ The Signal

