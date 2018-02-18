Rattlesnake avoidance training for dogs coming later this month

By Skylar Barti

Last update: 1 min ago

The Ventura county MAnPaw kennel will be hosting a rattlesnake avoidance training for dogs next Saturday at Studio Animal Services in Castaic.

The course features live rattlesnakes that have been disabled from biting to teach dogs to recognize them by sight, sound or scent in order to train dogs to avoid them.

The training will happen on Feb 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with tickets starting at $125 for first time training and $90 for an annual refresher training.

Space is limited so the hosts recommend registering for the training early. For more information you can go to http://www.snakesafedog.com.

Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a weekend reporter. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

