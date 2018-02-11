Red Flag Warning issued for the weekend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Santa Clarita over the weekend.

The warning will be in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday night for “most valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.”

“Gusty northeast winds of up to 40 mph in the valleys” are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition, the combination of “strong winds, low humidity, and dry fuels will bring critical fire weather conditions.”

Gusts will be between 10 and 20 mph with “local gusts” up to “30 mph in the afternoon.”