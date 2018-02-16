Rio Vista, Cedarcreek State Preschool Programs to see upgrades

5 SHARES Share Tweet

Grant funding worth $10,000 is expected to spruce up facilities at the state Preschool Programs for Cedarcreek and Rio Vista.

The grant funding was awarded to the programs through the Child Care Alliance of Los Angeles and the California State Preschool Program Quality Rating and Improvement System Block Grant, according to an upcoming agenda of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board.

“The grants are written for specific projects that are identified in the agenda for those two schools,” Board President Christopher Trunkey said. “Our director of CDP (Child Development Program) Rose Villanueva has done a great job writing grants for this program, as well as others.”

With the grant funding, Cedarcreek State Preschool will receive $6,000 to be used for minor renovations that include painting, replacing faucets and hardware, and landscaping.

Rio Vista State Preschool will receive $4,000 that will be used for furnishing.

The grants to the State Preschool Programs are expected to be ratified by the Governing Board during its meeting Tuesday.

English Learner Academies

This summer, the district is expected to host three English Learner K-5 Summer School Academies for students at Cedarcreek, Rio Vista and Skyblue Mesa Elementary Schools.

All three academies are expected to include 19 days of instruction, from June 18 to July 13, and will not hold school on the Fourth of July.

Each academy will cost about $10,000 and will paid for through the district’s Title III funds, which are given to schools to ensure that English Learners achieve English language proficiency and meet state academic standards.

The Governing Board is expected to approve of the three summer academies during its meeting Tuesday.

Additional Agenda Items:

Conduct a second reading and adopt board policies and administrative regulations: Physical Education and Activity; Exclusions from Attendance; Chronic Absence and Truancy; Absences and Excuses; Community Relations – Uniform Complaint Procedures; and Community Relations – Williams Uniform Complaint Procedures

Conduct a first reading of board policies and administrative regulations: Community Relations – Advertising and Promotion; Community Relations – Access to District Records; Community Relations – Waivers; Complaints; and Classified Personnel

Conduct public hearings on the 2018-19 Initial Bargaining Proposals from the Saugus Teachers Association (STA), Saugus Union School District (SUSD) and the California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 112, and the addendum to the proposal from STA

Approve the 2018-19 Initial Bargaining Proposals from the STA and SUSD

Approve of Change Order No. 4 totaling $52,299 to a Nazerian Group contract for site work at the West Creek Two Story Classroom Building Project

Approve contract with GHM Construction & Engineering for the repair of the exterior soffit at the main entry and the concrete columns around the building at the District Office totaling $9,300

