Santa Clarita, Mountainview Child Development programs to see improvements

By Christina Cox

Last update: 3 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Students in the Santa Clarita Elementary School Child Development Program expect to soon be playing on top of rubberized surfacing instead of sand.

The change is part of ongoing facilities updates on school sites to increase safety and help with upkeep. The Saugus Union School District Governing Board expects to OK the change Tuesday.

“As we do work on campuses, we are replacing sand with rubberized surfacing for safety reasons and for ease of maintenance,” Board President Christopher Trunkey said.

The rubberized surfacing also assists with fall zones being in compliance with state law and eliminates the “constant cleaning of the sand from contaminant,” according to the board agenda item.

In addition to replacing the sand, the district is also expected replace worn-out playground equipment and install new, stand-alone sand boxes.

If approved, the work will be completed by Dave Bang Associates, Inc. and cost an estimated $29,033.60.

Mountainview

Facilities of the Mountainview Elementary School’s Child Development Programs are also expected to see an update in the upcoming months.

The district is expected to install new fencing and a gate in front of the Child Development Programs Building at the elementary school in order to improve safety and security.

“The district is transitioning all of our campuses to single point of entry,” Trunkey said. “This is one of many projects that are part of that process and a more thorough district safety and security review that we completed last year.”

If approved by the board, the work will be completed by Magnum Fence and Security, Inc. and cost $17,390.

Additional Agenda Items:

Recognize of City of Santa Clarita Arts and Events Coordinator Donna Avila

Hear presentations from Bridgeport Elementary School and Plum Canyon Elementary School

Approve of the Surplus Property “7-11” Advisory Committee report

Conduct a public hearing about the 2018-19 initial bargaining proposal from the Saugus Teacher’s Association (STA) to Saugus district

Conduct a public hearing about the 2018-19 initial bargaining proposal from the Saugus district to the Saugus Teacher’s Association (STA)

Conduct a first reading of board policies and administrative regulations: Community Relations – Uniform Complaint Procedures; Community Relations – Williams Uniform Complaint Procedures; Parent Involvement; Physical Education and Activity; Exclusions From Attendance; Absences and Excuses; and Chronic Absence and Truancy

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_